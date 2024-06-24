Video: Why did 5 big choppers hover over CLE Sunday?

*Above video: Courtesy of Brian Kovach*

FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio (WJW) — Social media is all abuzz about five large, military style helicopters that were seen hovering over Cleveland and some westside lakeshore communities on Sunday.

People are guessing that the formation of the helicopters might have be here for scenes in the Superman movie being filmed in downtown Cleveland. You can read about the Superman movie being filmed by clicking here.

Others guess they were Canadian military doing routine training exercises over Lake Erie, or training to see very strong rip currents along Lake Erie.

Some of the many comments posted in The Community of Fairview Park Facebook Page include,

“Wow that was cool. Five Helicopters flew over. Someone on the Ring app said it was military.” Christian posted.

“I wonder if it is part of the movie filming downtown,” Darci asked.

“They were loud and low … five of them!” Jane commented.

“Royal Canadian Air Force helicopters,” Bruce said.

The video in the player above this story was taken by Fairview Park resident Brian Kovach while he was walking his dog Sunday at 4:30 p.m.

Fox 8 has reached out to Fairview Park Police and Rocky River, all said they weren’t aware of the helicopters.

We also left messages with the Coast Guard and Burke Lakefront Airport, and haven’t heard back at this time.

Lakewood Police Captain Gary Stone told Fox 8 News, “That sounds really cool and I wished I had seen that.”

