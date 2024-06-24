New video from Wayne Lineker's Ibiza club of performer plummeting into crowd

Footage shows the moment a trapeze performer fell from the sky and crashed into an Ibiza crowd. The video was taken on Tuesday 18th June at Ocean Beach Ibiza, and shows a trapeze performer plummeting into a pool after an alleged equipment failure. An anonymous eye witness claimed that the performer crashed into two British tourists, who happened to be police officers on holiday. He said: "Ocean beach staff pushed the two officers out of the way in a frenzy to get to the performer and neglected other injured parties who had to confront staff. "Injured party also had to admit themselves to A&E, plus pay their own medical bills. "Officer 1 had a fractured bone in neck and a chipped bone in neck. Officer 2 had severe bruising to arm and torso. The performer had a grazed knee upon a soft landing on two persons." Ocean Beach Ibiza has been contacted for comment.

