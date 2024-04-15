Video: Typical April temps this week (4-14-24)
Matt has more.
It's another edition of 'Mock Draft Monday' on the pod and who better to have on then the face of NFL Network's draft coverage and a giant in the industry. Daniel Jeremiah joins Matt Harmon to discuss his mock draft methodology, what he's hearing about this year's draft class and shares his favorite five picks in his latest mock draft.
“I can't ask for more, except for maybe, like, four hits," the 20-year-old said after going 0-for-4 in Baltimore's 7-5 win.
With a few new tricks in his arsenal, Rodón delivered with 6 scoreless innings against the Marlins.
It was a star-studded episode for Wiig's fifth time as 'SNL' host.
The biggest news stories this morning: Tesla sees EV deliveries drop year-over-year for the first time since 2020 England’s NHS will provide artificial pancreas to thousands of diabetes patients, X names its third head of safety in less than two years.
History indicated Wednesday's matchup would be tense.
A California assemblyman has introduced a new bill that would give employees the "right to disconnect."
'Mock Draft Monday' rolls on ESPN's Field Yates joining Matt Harmon to break down his latest mock draft. Harmon has Yates break down his mock draft methodology and what goes into his decision making when placing certain prospects on certain teams.
Check out where our fantasy baseball analysts have the top first basemen ranked going into the 2024 season.
Toys for Bob — which developed 2018’s Spyro Reignited Trilogy and was behind Crash Bandicoot 4, along with the Nintendo Switch port for the N. Sane Trilogy — reached a deal with Xbox for a new game, according to Windows Central.
The Masters has a record $20 million purse this year.
Iverson didn't get a life-size statue. Charles Barkley and Wilt Chamberlain didn't either.
Nike shared a sneak peek of its track and field uniforms for the 2024 Paris Olympics and women athletes were less than impressed by one of the designs.
Jalin Turner put Renato Moicano down at UFC 300. He just didn't make sure he stayed down.
Nobody is going to change the Kelce brothers.
Zhang Weili looked as dominant as ever at UFC 300.
Verne Lundquist ended a 40-year run at the Masters.
Victor Wembanyama's rookie NBA season is finished. The San Antonio Spurs will sit him in Sunday's regular-season finale. Where does his first season rank among the league's greats?
Alex Rodriguez and Marc Lore reportedly planned to bring the Timberwolves below the projected luxury tax threshold next season, which left Glen Taylor very concerned.
Here's one voter's awards ballot with All-NBA, All-Defensive and All-Rookie selections.