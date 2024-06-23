VIDEO: Truck slams into Florida bakery, crashes into parked car

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Surveillance video captured the moment a black truck slammed into a bakery on Saturday, shattering the front window.

According to NBC affiliate WTVJ, the truck reversed into Tedescos Bakery, located in Deerfield Beach. As he went to drive back out, the driver became stuck in the bordering structure.

Cellphone video taken by a witness shows the extensive damage inside, with tables, chairs and a plant destroyed and scattered across the floor. Glass covered the majority of the ground, shattered amongst the other damage.

The driver then attempts to drive forward, before they crash into a parked vehicle in the parking lot, as law enforcement watches the series of unfortunate events unfold.

Officers are seen placing the driver into handcuffs before the video is cut off.

WTVJ said the bakery’s owner, Mario Mesquita, said his customers inside saw it coming and “were bracing for impact.”

“He was trying to get a parking space and he was accelerating like crazy,” Mesquita told WTVJ. “People inside were kind of preparing for something crazy and then it really happened.”

Officials confirmed to WTVJ that no one was injured and that the bakery had no structural damage.

The driver’s identity and potential charges are unknown.

