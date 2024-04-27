VIDEO: Trio of black bears visits Kingsport home

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A group of three black bears paid a visit to a home off of Eastern Star Road in Kingsport, Tennessee early Saturday morning.

News Channel 11 viewers Colleen and Phil Stockman submitted security camera footage from around 12:45 a.m. Saturday, showing the trio walking up to the residence’s front door to inspect, then strolling away one by one.

