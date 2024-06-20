Video: Tractor-trailer catches fire on I-40 in Guilford County

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A tractor-trailer caught fire on Interstate 40 eastbound in Greensboro, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

Video from the scene shows flames overtaking the cab of the truck with a plume of black smoke pouring upward.

According to NCDOT, the incident began at about 2:50 p.m. near Exit 135 for Rock Creek Dairy Road.

Two of four lanes of traffic were closed.

The scene is expected to clear by 5:50 p.m.

