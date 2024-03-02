Video: Thieves ram stolen car into Commerce City vape shop

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (KDVR) — Commerce City police say four thieves used a stolen vehicle to ram into the entrance of a vape shop to gain access to the products.

An employee with Darth Vaper Smoke Shop said the brazen break-in took place at about 7:30 a.m. Friday.

“I just heard somebody drove in and drive out,” customer Jaime told FOX31.

Surveillance video shows the thieves backing up the bright blue Hyundai and crashing it into the store.

A vehicle rams into the entrance of a vape shop

A shop employee said no money was taken, only products, adding that the store has been a target multiple times.

In this case, the Commerce City Police Department is looking for the blue Hyundai with Colorado license plate DTG I93.

