VIDEO: ‘Suspicious’ fire engulfs Tampa home, fire rescue says

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A “suspicious” fire erupted at a Tampa home on Saturday morning.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue responded to the home, located at 7006 Thrasher Drive, at around 9:24 a.m. Crews immediately entered the residence after receiving reports of an individual possibly inside.

2 dead, 7 hurt including officer in mass shooting at Florida mall

Firefighters began battling the blaze and thankfully found no occupants inside the home.

Within 20 minutes, the fire was under control. There were no injuries to crew members or nearby residents.



Hillsborough County Fire Rescue

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue

Fire rescue said the cause of the fire remains under investigation and is considered suspicious.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.