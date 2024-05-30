VIDEO: Suspects cornered on Florida highway following high-speed police chase

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A high-speed chase that ended on a Florida highway on Wednesday afternoon led to two arrests in Miami-Dade.

Aerial footage from NBC affiliate WTVJ shows several Miami-Dade patrol vehicles chasing a suspect in a silver SUV, weaving in and out of traffic.

During the chase, the SUV clipped another vehicle before police cornered the suspects and placed them in custody.

According to WTVJ, police were conducting an operation when they witnessed the vehicle appear to be casing a warehouse area. Officers discovered the vehicle was stolen and attempted a traffic stop, before the suspects took off, resulting in a high-speed chase down the Palmetto Expressway.

“Everyone screaming on top of the cars, it was chaotic,” a witness told WTVJ. “I noticed a bunch of guys on top of cars and I noticed one of them was pulling out a gun and got a little concerned…”

Edward Payne, 29, and Ichemith Joseph, 22, are facing several charges including battery on a police officer, fleeing and eluding police, and loitering or prowling, among other charges.

