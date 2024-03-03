Video: Suspects accused of robbing Atlanta gas station with knife and hammer, police say

Atlanta police are looking for two suspects accused of robbing a gas station with a knife and a hammer.

A video shows two suspects walking into a BP Gas Station on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway and grabbing the cashier, forcing her to the ground.

Then, one of the suspects took all of the money in the register.

The other suspect was allegedly outside smashing gaming machines with a hammer.

Officers said the two suspects were seen driving a gray Kia with plastic covering the driver’s window.

There is a $2,000 reward to catch these suspects.

Anyone with information on the case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online www.StopCrimeAtl.org or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Tipsters do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

