VIDEO: Suspected shoplifter points gun at Albuquerque grocery store employee

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Dramatic video shows the length a couple of suspects went to as they were trying to steal from an Albuquerque grocery store. That video shows one of the suspects pointing a gun at a worker, then firing shots as the group got away.

It happened back in December at the Albertsons market on Coors near Alameda. A store employee told police he followed a man and woman out of the store after seeing another employee accuse the two of stealing flowers and alcohol.

“The cashier at the self-checkout, she was yelling like ‘you can’t take that you guys need to stop, you can’t take that,’” the grocery store worker told the Albuquerque police.

Cell phone video shows the employee following the suspects out of the store when one of them points a gun before hopping into a truck with a getaway driver. As that truck drove away, one of the suspects fired off multiple shots. “I’m looking at my phone, I just thought he was pointing at me. I didn’t see the gun,” the employee told police.

While police found two shell casings in the parking lot, months later, they’re now asking the public for help identifying the suspects after some original leads didn’t pan out.

“Both these individuals are very dangerous. They went to the extent of producing a firearm and discharging that firearm at an employee trying to do their job,” said Deputy Commander, Joshua Hawkes with the APD Investigative Services Division.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (505) 843-STOP (7867). The suspects could face aggravated shoplifting and aggravated assault charges.

