VIDEO: Suspected impaired driver speeds away from police after tire blowout along Sandy Springs road

A driver was arrested after Sandy Springs police caught them allegedly driving while under the influence.

On Jan. 31, a Sandy Springs officer was traveling along Roswell Road when they noticed a car going northbound.

Dashcam shows the suspect vehicle having a blown tire and continuing to drive on the rim.

As the officer tried to catch up to the car, the driver sped up, until the car refused to go any further.

SSPD said no one was injured as a result of a poor decision made by the impaired driver.

The driver, whose age and identity were not released, was arrested and charged.

“In Sandy Springs, driving while impaired is not a game. Please think twice before getting behind the wheel while under the influence of any substance,” the department wrote.

