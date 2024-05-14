VIDEO: Suspect accused of killing two women, shooting child, kidnapping baby has court appearance in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A suspect accused of killing two women and shooting a child in New Mexico before kidnapping a baby and fleeing to Abilene has appeared in court.

Alek Collins had his first court appearance at the Federal Courthouse downtown , where he elected to have the rest of his hearings transferred to New Mexico.

Abilene police take New Mexico double homicide suspect into custody, recover abducted baby

Afterward, he was released into the custody of New Mexico Marshals.

Collins is Aggravated Robbery, Assault of a Public Servant, and other federal charges, which were issued in connection to the initial incident, which took place at Ned Houk Park in Clovis, New Mexico, May 3.

