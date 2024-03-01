Video: Strong wind gust rips metal roof off a Massachusetts fire station

A Massachusetts fire station sustained significant damage after part of the building’s roof was blown off due to strong winds early Thursday morning.

The Gardner Fire Department said a wind gust of 60 mph, recorded by their weather station, blew off a large part of the standing seam metal roof from the building.

Surveillance video from the station shows a big gust of wind rip through and tear the roof off the front of the building and land on another section of the fire station.

Temporary repairs are currently being made, according to the department.

No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

