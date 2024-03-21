Video: Significant Round of Snow Likely This Weekend (3-20-24)
Matt has more.
Matt has more.
Matt Chapman won his fourth career Gold Glove Award with the Blue Jays last season, before he hit free agency.
The Giants gained impact and star power with Jung-Hoo Lee and Jorge Soler, and they could still add Jordan Montgomery or Blake Snell to the rotation.
This comes after no charges were filed in a gang rape case involving the 23-year-old.
We know it's March and you may be more stressed about your bracket this week than your fantasy dynasty shares. Heck, who are we kidding, you definitely have someone you're stressed about after the flurry of free agency moves in the past week. Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens are back to dust off the 'Panic Meter' and provide clarity and calm to all your submissions.
Of course we have to do winners and losers for the first week of NFL free agency. No better co-host than Dalton Del Don to join Matt Harmon on this traditional endeavor. Del Don and Harmon identify which teams, players and fantasy ecosystems improved the most this week and which took a step back.
Fred Zinkie offers a first base primer for 2024 fantasy baseball drafts, revealing his top options and some potential breakout candidates.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top starters ranked going into the 2024 season.
A key member of San Francisco's defense will reportedly be a free agent.
Welcome to TechCrunch Crypto, formerly known as Chain Reaction. To start things off, here’s a shameless plug: I went on Yahoo Finance last week for a roundtable discussion alongside Grayscale CEO Michael Sonnenshein, CoinDesk Indices managing director Andy Baehr and Matt Kohrs, host of the crypto-centric Matt Kohrs show. It was an eventful week in the crypto world: bitcoin’s price hit a new all-time high on Tuesday, Spain’s data protection authority temporarily banned Worldcoin and Binance raised eyebrows after making a crypto perfume to celebrate International Women’s Day.
Mill, a food waste startup, is releasing an entirely new design of its bin that grinds and dries scraps, turning it into compost-like grounds that can feed plants and chickens alike. The new bin looks similar to the old one, a sleek take on classic kitchen decor, but the design has been tweaked and the internals have been revamped, Mill co-founder Matt Rogers told TechCrunch.
The NFL offseason is already heating up with the start of the 2024 Scouting Combine.
Matt Mullenweg, CEO of Tumblr owner Automattic, is supposed to be on sabbatical. Over the last few days, the situation escalated to the point that Mullenweg has engaged with the user in question on other platforms and shared private details about her account in public. This led her to post that she hopes that the CEO “dies a forever painful death involving a car covered in hammers that explodes more than a few times and hammers go flying everywhere.”
Golden Ventures, a Canada-based venture capital firm, closed on over $100 million in capital commitments for its fifth fund targeting high-potential, seed-stage founders working across technologies, including AI, climate, blockchain and quantum. Matt Golden, founder and managing partner, started the Toronto-based firm in 2011 and amassed a team, including Ameet Shah, general partner, and new principal Nick Chen. “This is a continuation of our core thesis and created to be super founder-aligned,” Golden told TechCrunch.
The film has a steady stream of A-list cameos, from Pedro Pascal to Matt Damon to Miley Cyrus. At its heart, it is a tale of self-discovery and romance.
Texans CEO and Chairman Cal McNair took to Reddit to show off one of the team's new uniform combinations in response to a leak.
The scandal has already seen a change in the story from Ohtani's camp.
If you're looking for under-the-radar candidates to hit the most round trippers in 2024, Dalton Del Don has a collection of power brokers to consider.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde kick off the podcast by reacting to the latest Clemson lawsuit that is yet another sign of a potential implosion of the ACC. Wetzel is bothered by the timing of the lawsuit when he just wants to enjoy March Madness. Forde then goes on an epic rant about how every school is in it for themselves and everyone looks to pass the blame for the state of college sports, when in fact, everyone is to blame.
Which teams should be most excited after a week of NFL free agency?
The former five-star recruit and freshman starter appears to be returning to Alabama.