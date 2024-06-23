Video shows wounded Palestinian man strapped to Israeli military jeep as IDF says soldiers violated protocol

The Israel Defense Forces strapped a wounded Palestinian man to a jeep during a raid.

The IDF said the incident violated protocol and that it was under investigation.

The UN Special Rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territories said it was "human shielding in action."

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said some of its soldiers violated protocol by strapping a wounded Palestinian man to the front of a military jeep, Reuters reported.

A video shared on X by the Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) shows the man lying across the vehicle as it drives past two PRCS ambulances.

Reuters said it had verified the video.

The PRCS said that Israeli forces had "prevented Palestine Red Crescent crews from providing first aid to an injured person" in Jenin, a city in the occupied West Bank territory.

"They then placed the injured person on the front of a military jeep and detained him before later allowing our crews to transfer him to the hospital," the organization said.

The IDF confirmed the incident in a statement, saying that the man, a suspect in a raid, was injured during an exchange of fire.

"This morning [Saturday], during counter-terrorism operations to apprehend wanted suspects in the area of Wadi Burqin, terrorists opened fire at IDF troops, who responded with fire," the IDF statement said, per the BBC.

"During the exchange of fire, one of the suspects was injured and apprehended. In violation of orders and standard operating procedures, the suspect was taken by the forces while tied on top of a vehicle," it continued. "The conduct of the forces in the video of the incident does not conform to the values of the IDF. The incident will be investigated and dealt with accordingly."

Francesca Albanese, the United Nations Special Rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territories, said the incident was "human shielding in action."

Business Insider contacted the IDF for comment.

According to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, more than 500 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank since October 7, when the Hamas militant group's attacks killed around 1,200 people in Israel.

Israel's subsequent war in Gaza has killed more than 37,000 people in the territory, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.

Read the original article on Business Insider