Video shows worker's fatal fall off amusement ride at Chamizal Park in Juárez

A carnival ride worker was killed when he fell on a spinning amusement ride in the Chamizal Park in Juárez during the Easter holiday weekend, municipal authorities said.

The worker appeared to be standing in a speeding car of a mechanical ride named the "Rockola Rodante," which means the "Rolling Jukebox", when he fell off as the ride continued to go in circles, according to a cellphone video of the accident aired on Mexican news media.

After falling, the young man attempted to stand up at the ride's edge before collapsing. He was reportedly struck in the head, according to the video. The accident reportedly occurred on Friday, March 29.

A worker died in a falling from the Rockola Rodante amusement ride, which is shuttered and sealed off with tape by an employee with the Juárez Civil Protection Department on Saturday at the Chamizal Park in Juárez, Mexico.

The video shows at least one other rider standing instead of being properly seated inside the ride cars before the tragedy.

The 22-year-old man died after being transported to the Juárez General Hospital, the city's Civil Protection Department said on Saturday, March 30. The ride was closed down by the department as part of an investigation into the fatal accident.

Each year, Chamizal Park in Juárez attracts hundreds of families for Easter celebrations.

The ride is similar, but smaller, to the popular Himalaya ride at Western Playland in Sunland Park, New Mexico.

