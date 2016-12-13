Video Shows Woman Being Dragged Down Plane Aisle by Police After Allegedly Breaking Boarding Rules

A woman being dragged off a Delta flight in Detroit was captured on cell phone video and posted on the internet Monday, where it quickly went viral.

The incident happened about 8 a.m. when the flight crew asked for help from the Detroit Metropolitan Airport’s police department, according to a statement from the Wayne County Airport Authority.

Read: Panic on the Tarmac: Passengers Shocked as Woman Jumps Out Plane While It's Taxiing

“Delta Air Lines contacted Detroit Metropolitan Airport’s police department requesting assistance with a passenger who would not comply with boarding and baggage check procedures at a McNamara Terminal gate,” the statement said.

The flight was bound for San Diego and was briefly delayed “due to a passenger not complying with boarding and baggage check procedures,” the airline said in a statement.

In the video, passengers can be seen videotaping the woman being dragged by her arms down the middle aisle of a packed airplane. She is lying on her back and her eyes are closed, but she doesn’t appear to be struggling.

“Oh my God,” one passenger says on the video.

Read: Donald Trump Supporter Banned from Delta Flight for Life After Tirade Against 'Hillary B****es'

The woman refused to leave the plane and had to be removed, according to airport police.

“She was arrested and charges are pending,” the police statement said. She was removed for failing to follow boarding and baggage check procedures, authorities said.

The woman’s name was not released.

Watch: Doctors and Nurse Deliver Baby on Plane After Mom Goes Into Labor

Related Articles: