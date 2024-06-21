Video shows wild police chase with Tesla carrying four shooting suspects

Four suspects are back in jail after a high-speed chase in a Tesla ended with their arrest, according to Atlanta Police.

Channel 2′s Michael Seiden got the newly-released dash cam video, which shows the moments Atlanta police chased after the blue Tesl. The car was carrying four people accused in a shooting at a convenience store on Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard near the Atlanta University Center last Wednesday.

Police identified the suspects as Kentavious Campbell, 18, Elijah Griffin, 17, Isaiah Grimes, 22, and Jaiden Chatman, 23. All four of the suspects were already out on bond for other crimes and have extensive criminal words.

The incident started as an argument before bullets started flying. The victim, who hasn’t been identified, was shot but is expected to survive.

Video from the air recorded the driver, Campbell, flee the scene, weaving in and out of traffic, driving down the wrong side of the road and narrowly missing another driver.

When Campbell finally spun the car out, he tried to run. He didn’t get very far.

“Get on the ground! Get on the ground!” police yelled at him. “I’ve got cuffs! I’ve got cuffs! I’m sorry sir. No, you’re not!”

When police searched Campbell, they found a gun stuffed in his pant leg.

Back in the car, officers arrested two of Campbell’s passengers, Griffin and Grimes.

“You’re going to crawl over the seat with your hands up, you understand me?” an officer said to them.

Chatman was arrested in another city,

Seiden checked the suspect’s criminal records and confirmed that all four are affiliated with criminal street gangs.