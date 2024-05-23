Video shows Walgreens employee putting stolen money in her pants: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Walgreens employee was booked in jail on Wednesday after video surveillance captured her stealing more than $26,000 from the business over a period of time by putting it in her pants.

Autumn Green, 26, is charged with theft of property $10,000-$60,000.

Police say they responded to an embezzlement call right before 4 p.m. at the Walgreens in Raleigh at 5080 Stage Road.

The store manager stated that their employee Autumn Green took approximately $26,000 from the store’s safe within a three-month time frame.

Holiday Inn employee accused of forging over $3K in checks

Video surveillance from the business showed Green taking money that was supposed to be submitted into the safe and putting it into her pants. She was also seen taking money to her locker.

The following list shows the dates and amounts taken by the suspect:

March 19 — $470

March 26 — $3,810

April 2 — $1,520

April 23 — $3,961

April 30 — $730

May 7 — $7,790

May 17 — $2,590

May 18 and May 20 — $8,000

According to reports, the transactions made on May 14 and May 21 by the suspect had not been determined at the time of the arrest. However, the manager stated the specified amount would be provided on a later date.

The suspect wrote a statement admitting to taking the money, police say.

Autumn Green was released on her own recognizance. She is scheduled to appear in court on Friday morning.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.