Video shows toddler wander out of daycare toward street alone

Surveillance video shows the moment a Georgia toddler opened a front door and wandered out of his daycare toward a busy street.

The mother now has questions about how the staff allowed him to wander off in the first place.

“It’s such a safety concern with a three year old. I feel like they should be way more apologetic, trying to figure out the next steps they need to take,” Alexis Carter told WTVC.

Carter’s son Kross escaped from Small World Daycare in Calhoun. The video not only shows Kross walk out of the daycare, but pass several cars in the parking lot as he walked toward the street.

Carter said her son was out for about four minutes before someone drove by the daycare, got out and helped him back to the daycare.

The daycare said it sent out a note to parents immediately.

“Nothing like this has ever happened. And we’ve taken every major precaution to make sure nothing like this ever does happen again,” director Vanessa McCormick told WTVC.

The most recent report from the state of Georgia from Jan. 2024 shows that the daycare is in good standing.

McCormick said the daycare fixed its door knobs to keep them out of the children’s reach on the same day that Kross escaped. His mother thinks the daycare needs to have more precautions.

“There should be more, there should be something on the classroom doors to alert you when that door opens. There should be someone at the front of the entrance, signing the kids in and out to know who’s coming in and out,” Carter said.

