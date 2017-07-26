Video Shows Texas Police Officer Harassing Black Teen For Mowing Grass

A video of a black teenager being harassed by a security officer in Harris County, Houston, Texas, went viral as soon as it emerged on social media Tuesday.

In the video recorded by Marvel Gibson, he is heard saying that he was going door-to-door to distribute cards for his business of mowing yards while his crew was cutting out grass and mowing a lawn in the area.

"When I saw you, you were going door-to-door-to-door," the officer is heard saying in the video. Gibson responded saying he was distributing business cards. “Yeah, I’m putting my business cards out,” Marvin replied, holding a business card out for the cop.

“Well that’s what I’m trying to find out,” said the cop.

“Well that’s all you had to ask,” said the teen. “You see me cutting grass.”

"Well, let me see some ID," the officer asked him. The video starts with the officer asking the teen to “step over here” next to a vehicle which appears to be their lawn work truck. Sounds of the lawn machinery can be heard in the background in the video as the other crew members seem to be working.

When the police officer asked him for an ID, Gibson said: "I don't have it on me."

The officer then asked the youth's name and date of birth to which the teen responded saying he was 19 although he said his date of birth was 10/12/1999, which would make him 18 years old.

Gibson enquired why the officer was asking for so much of his information. The officer told him he was investigating what the teen was doing in the neighborhood.

“When an officer asks you for your ID, you’re supposed to provide your ID. You don’t have your ID. I don’t care what you’re doing,” the cop told Gibson.

Seconds later, Gibson is heard repeatedly asking for the officer's identity card inorder to note down his details. However, the cop grabs his handcuffs to arrest the teen.

Gibson then left the place as he recorded the entire incident, warning the officer that he will drag him to the court.

"We're cutting grass, sir. You're harassing us," said Gibson, who flashed his green business card in front of the camera, showing that he was only doing his job.

One of his friends, probably a crew member, can be heard saying “you can’t do this just coz he’s black.” Gibson is then heard repeating that he wants the cop’s name and his ID card.

The video cuts out halfway through the incident and then says "later that day" and goes on to show the same cop in front of Gibson's yard in front of his home. The video shows the same teen filming from the front door of a house with the cop standing by a tree in the yard as police vehicles are seen driving in the background. Gibson can be heard saying "you are harassing me, get out of my yard. Move around, leave."

