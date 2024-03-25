Video shows Tahoe mountain conditions as storm dumps 27 inches of fresh snow on ski resort

A storm that rolled in Friday and stuck around for the weekend dumped 27 inches of fresh snow on the Lake Tahoe ski resort Palisades Tahoe.

Video taken by the ski resort and posted on Snowbrains Instagram account shows the late March conditions in the Sierra Nevada.

More snow is expected in the mountains later this week.

The snowfall total for the season at Palisades Tahoe is 358 inches, close to the resort’s historical average of 400 inches.

Much of the Lake Tahoe region will see sunshine today.