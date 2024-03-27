Video shows suspect check for unlocked doors in Pepper Pike
Police in Pepper Pike are warning residents to lock up their homes and cars.
Police in Pepper Pike are warning residents to lock up their homes and cars.
Ford developed a heavily-modified F-150 Lightning for the 2024 edition of the Pikes Peak hill climb taking place on June 23.
The cash-strapped Donald Trump would benefit from tapping his billions in new paper wealth generated by DJT. But he might have no choice but to wait.
The stories you need to start your day: What's next after the Baltimore bridge collapse, a major NFL rule change and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
Fisker is slashing pricing on its left-over 2023 Ocean models in a bid to trim its inventory of unsold cars. Some trim levels cost $24,000 less.
Ford teases its 60th Anniversary Edition Mustang during the NY Auto Show. It will be fully revealed on the exact anniversary in April.
The Bears will have a huge presence in Canton on Hall of Fame weekend.
The Lions learned Sutton was wanted by Florida police when he was working out for them.
Owners of compatible Tesla models in the United States will receive a free one-month trial of the company's Full Self-Driving technology.
US stocks reversed gains late in the trading day.
The stories you need to start your day: The Oscars’ biggest moments, Russell Wilson’s new team and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
The 1.6-mile bridge spans Baltimore's harbor, and photos show steel rods still wrapped around the container ship that rammed into it.
Getting sick — or running out of your prescriptions — will traveling can be a real nightmare. Here's how to avoid it.
More than 2,000 have been bought in the last month alone.
This kitchen essential lets you know your oven's true temperature for better results. How easy is that?
If you're in North America, a Tesla staff member will show you how the automaker's Full Self-Driving (FSD) technology works before you can take your car home, according to Bloomberg.
How long does it take to charge an electric car? The answer, frustrating as it might be, is that it depends. Charging speeds depend on the charger, the vehicle, and even the weather.
The Mustang Unleashed tour welcomes 2024 Mustang owners to 12 stops around the country for drift demos, hot laps, and tuning sessions.
Genesis announces a performance line under the name of Magma. It will start with the GV60 electric car and the G80 midsize luxury sedan.
Health experts explain why it’s important to maintain muscle mass.
The New York Stock Exchange said Monday it will immediately suspend trading shares of EV startup Fisker and is moving to take the company off its stock exchange. The exchange said Monday that Fisker's stock is "no longer suitable for listing" because of "abnormally low" price levels. The decision comes a month after Fisker was warned by the NYSE that its stock price had spent 30 days trading below $1, putting it out of compliance with the exchange's rules.