Video shows stranded kite surfer using rocks to spell out 'HELP' on California beach

A kite surfer stranded on a California beach used rocks to spell "HELP," leading to his rescue Sunday, officials said.

A private helicopter spotted the man on a beach south of Davenport Landing and called for what the sign made out of rocks asked —help.

Video of the rescue was posted to social media by the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection's San Mateo and Santa Cruz unit. The clip showed that the beach was at the base of a long a steep cliff.

Video shows a CAL Fire helicopter sending a first responder down to the kite surfer, who is strapped in before both of them are lifted above the cliff and back to safety. The "HELP" sign could be seen along the shore.

It's not clear how long the unidentified kite surfer was stranded on the beach before he was rescued. He did not need medical attention, according to CAL Fire.

CAL Fire, the Santa Cruz County Fire Department and California State Parks worked together to rescue the kite surfer.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com