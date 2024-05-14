New video shows shootout in Lansing neighborhood

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — New video obtained by 6 News shows the moment when a shootout erupted in the middle of a Lansing neighborhood over the weekend.

The video, shared with 6 News by a viewer not wanting to be identified, shows two men shooting down Barnes Ave in the Moores Park neighborhood around 8 p.m. Sunday, May 12.

New video shows gun battle in Lansing’s Moores Park neighborhood. (WLNS)

At least 29 gunshots can be heard during the 12-second video clip.

When police arrived officers found one person with a gunshot wound. First responders took the victim to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-treating injuries.

This incident remains an active investigation.

