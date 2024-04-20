Video shows Santa Fe groomer punching, pulling dogs

**CAUTION: THE VIDEO ABOVE MAY CONTAIN GRAPHIC CONTENT**

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Video from inside the Santa Fe business shows one dog, after another, subjected to violent abuse, and police said the employee in that video is facing charges of extreme animal cruelty.

It’s a Monday morning in May at Paws Plaza, a boarding and grooming business in Santa Fe, where locals have brought their pets for a day of pampering, but what happens inside this room is enough to make any pet owner sick to their stomach.

According to Santa Fe Police, groomer Onan Sanchez brought one of the canine clients into a grooming room. He secures the pit bull mix to the table and then starts clipping the dog’s nails.

Something appears to agitate the dog, which turns and nips at Sanchez. The dog is then punched in the face. The treatment gets rougher with the video, showing Sanchez pulling the dog’s legs as the dog struggles and yelps. However, it’s not an isolated incident.

Later, you can see the worker bring in two more dogs. Without any apparent provocation, he’s shown punching the Doberman in the belly, yanking him up by his hind legs, and kneeing the dog so hard he falls off the table.

As Sanchez mops around the area, you can see the animal shaking.

Over the next several minutes, the video shows more pushing and pulling before Sanchez brings the second dog up to the table, shaking.

Over the next 20 minutes, Sanchez can be seen heaving the dog around, pulling him by the hind legs while the dog struggles to break free and repeatedly slips off the table and dangles by the leash.

The two dogs, at points, flee and cower in the corner. Later, yet another dog is subjected to similar treatment.

Once this golden retriever is up on the table, Sanchez can be seen shaking her before letting her dangle from the leash.

According to police, the treatment of these dogs came to light when another employee reported Sanchez to the business owner.

A few other people are seen entering and leaving the room during the videos, including a woman, appearing to comfort the golden retriever who has escaped from the bath.

At least two of those dogs, their owner reports, left with physical injuries.

When KRQE called Paws Plaza for comment, they referred us to their new owners. KRQE left a message for them but has not heard back. Their website said dog grooming is unavailable until further notice.

