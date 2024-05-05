Video shows rough waters on Lake Tahoe

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Video posted on Saturday shows rough waters on Lake Tahoe, which is on the California and Nevada border.

“Those who get sea sick easily need not apply,” the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

The sheriff’s office said the video was taken on the way to a polar plunge. The video shows waves crashing onto the vessel’s windshield.

Reports indicated the area got 26 inches of snow in 24 hours.

