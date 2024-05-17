New video shows pro-Palestinian protestors at Okemos home

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — 6 News has obtained a new video from the home of University of Michigan board chair Sarah Hubbard showing pro-Palestinian protestors marching and chanting on her property Wednesday morning.

The video, recorded by Hubbard’s doorbell camera, also shows one protestor put what looks like a blood-soaked teddy bear on the step. A photo provided by Hubbard shows several similar teddy bears left on her steps along with an empty crib and the fake corpse of a person wrapped in a sheet.

Pro-Palestinian protesters demonstrating outside the home of Sarah Hubbard, the chair of the University of Michigan’s governing board, on Wednesday, May 15, 2024 in Okemos. (Photo: Sarah Hubbard)

Protestors also left tents and several other fake corpses in her front yard.

According to Meridian Township Police, officers were called to the home in the area of Forest Hills and Greenwood Drive in Okemos around 6 a.m. Wednesday “for a report of a large gathering.”

Officers found around 40 people at the protest on and off private property. When police asked them to leave they did so peacefully, according to police. No one was arrested.

“The tactics used today represent a significant and dangerous escalation in the protests that have been occurring on campus,” the U-M Board of Trustees said in a statement. “Going to an individual’s private residence is intimidating behavior and, in this instance, illegal trespassing. This kind of conduct is not protected speech; it’s dangerous and unacceptable.”

