Video shows police track down, arrest kidnapping suspect in Sandy Springs

Sandy Springs police arrested a man suspected of kidnapping someone.

On Wednesday, April 24, police officers were informed about a kidnapping in a nearby city.

When the suspect’s car was detected by a license plate reader near East Palisades Trail, officers searched the area and located him.

Officers pulled him over and arrested him.

Body camera video shows officers handcuffing the suspect on the ground. An officer then checks with the female victim, who is terrified but unharmed.

Police have not yet identified the suspect or the victim or revealed the circumstances surrounding the kidnapping.

