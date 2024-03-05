Video shows one of several homes burglarized in Mira Mesa

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — Authorities are searching for suspects involved in a string of residential burglaries in the Mira Mesa neighborhood.

One of the burglaries was caught on video showing the suspects taking a large safe from one of the victim’s homes. They are then seen loading the safe in what appears to be a small, late-model, possible dark color SUV before leaving the location.

As of March 4, there have been seven other burglaries in the area linked to the same suspects who appear to target mostly corner houses and enter the home through a rear sliding glass door, Lt. Daniel Meyer with the San Diego Police Department said in a news release Monday.

‘We need to spread love’: Vigil held to honor El Cajon dentist shot and killed

“In several cases, the glass on the door was broken to gain entry. In at least one instance, the sliding glass door was left unsecured, allowing the suspects to enter. The suspects then ransacked the homes and took safes, cash, and jewelry,” Meyers said.

All the suspects appear to be men in their late teens or early 20s, according to police. Authorities released a photo of one of the men suspected in the burglaries.

If anyone sees any vehicles matching the one in the video or if they see suspicious activities, they are encouraged to call police.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego & KUSI News.