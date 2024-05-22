Video shows moments teen opened fire at Coronado Center

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New video shows the moments a teen fired a shot near the Coronado Center food court sending shoppers into a scramble.

Video from the day in March shows a teen coming up to a table in the food court and taking a bag off the chair. Police say a shot rang out and you can see shoppers scramble, some run while others hide. Camera footage from the parking lot shows people rushing to their cars. Lapel camera video shows security, shoppers, and store employees telling officers what happened.

Police identified 16-year-old Julian Hernandez as the potential shooter. Video shows him and a couple of friends at a table when police say a teen came up and grabbed one of their bags, yelled an obscenity, and ran off. That’s when police say Hernandez took out a firearm and fired a shot.

A few days later, Hernandez was found at a home in southwest Albuquerque and was arrested. He is charged with negligent use of a deadly weapon. No one was injured in the shooting.

