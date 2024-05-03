Video shows moments after inmate is accused of trying to escape transport west of Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was a scene crawling with law enforcement officers for an incident involving one of their own.

On April 17, Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a crash on the Frontage Road south of I-40, west of town. According to a criminal complaint, a corrections officer was transporting inmate, Gabriel Sanchez, when Sanchez rolled down the window and tried to make an escape. While trying to get the inmate under control, the officer hit two other cars, including another officer who was off the clock driving into work at the Metropolitan Detention Center.

According to lapel video of the moments after the crash, the off-duty officer who was hit said after the crash Sanchez came to his car door. He said he told Sanchez to get on the ground, then eventually got out of his car, pinned Sanchez to the ground, and held him there.

Sanchez and the transport officer were taken to the hospital for injuries. Later, Sanchez told investigators he was looking at a long stretch behind bars and just wanted more time to be free. Sanchez was rebooked for attempted escape from custody and battery on a peace officer. He is being held behind bars until trial.

