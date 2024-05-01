Video shows moment truck hauling gravel slams into overpass on I-94 in Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A semi-truck hauling gravel crashed into an I-94 overpass and caused a massive backup Wednesday afternoon, westbound after Van Dyke in Detroit.

The truck slammed into the overpass, which is at 6450 Frontenac Ave. On a witness video taken from dashcam, it appeared the back hauler of the truck was tilted up, causing the collision.

The truck trailer was aluminum and the bridge is steel. Upon inspection, MDOT saw no visible damage to the bridge, according to Diane Cross, an MDOT spokesperson. Traffic is open over and under the bridge.

"Steel will always win that fight," Cross told FOX 2.

Frontenac Bridge was rebuilt in 2021.

At the time of the crash, MDOT posted on X that the center and right lanes were blocked as police and other responders worked the area. The Van Dyke entrance ramp was also closed.

By about 6 p.m., the closed lanes reopened, and the scene was cleared, according to MDOT.

The truck hauling the gravel appears to be from a company in Flat Rock. No injuries were reported, according to Michigan State Police.

FOX 2 Detroit reached out to the trucking company but has not received comment yet.

