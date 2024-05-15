Would-be attacker stabbed multiple times after wild caught-on-camera ambush of NYC couple walking their dog

TechCrunch

Since he was very young, Bar Mor knew that he would inevitably do something with real estate. After leaving the army, he decided to combine his two passions: Mor noticed that many real estate investors do not have a dedicated system for keeping track of various back-office processes such as managing cash collected from rent, calculating and distributing proceeds to their LPs and many other administrative functions. Mor said that when he was initially fundraising, he told investors he was building Carta for real estate.