Would-be attacker stabbed multiple times after wild caught-on-camera ambush of NYC couple walking their dog
A man’s planned ambush on a couple walking down a Queens street backfired Wednesday when the pair turned the attack around, leaving him with multiple stab wounds, police said. The 37-year-old assailant crept up behind the duo as they strolled with a young dog near 49th and Broadway in Woodside around 2:45 p.m., according to the NYPD. Surveillance footage shows the suspect tossing his coat on the ground before pouncing on the other man, who, due to a foot injury, was riding a scooter alongside the woman holding the pup.