Video shows Minnesota home next to Rapidan Dam toppling into river amid flooding

Much of a southern Minnesota house collapsed into the Blue Earth River on Tuesday night after several days' storms led to flooding.

Part of the home, which is located close to the Rapidan Dam, fell into the river Tuesday night, according to the Blue Earth County (Minn.) Government's official Facebook page. That dam has come close to failure after the weekend's rains brought record-breaking floods to the North and Central Plains regions.

After declaring the dam in "imminent failure condition" on Monday, county officials on Wednesday said "dramatic changes overnight" included "a wider and deeper" channel of surging water overwhelming the dam's partially failed west abutment.

"There is currently little to no flow through the gates of the dam as the majority of the flow is going around the west side of the dam, officials said.

The Blue Earth County publics works and emergency management departments and sheriff’s office continue to monitor the situation for downstream impacts, officials said. So far, there had been no mass evacuation. "Although the waterflow has slowed slightly, the water is still flowing as a rate that inhibits emergency mitigation strategies," officials said.

Flood warnings remained active Wednesday for several rivers in Minnesota including the Minnesota River – the Blue Earth River is a tributary – and the Mississippi River, and, to the east, the Wisconsin River, according to the National Weather Service.

Flooding threats will likely remain with the risk of severe thunderstorms across parts of the Northern and Central Plains on Thursday and Friday, the NWS said.

Flooding continues in northwest Iowa where part of Interstate 29 has been shut down, reported the Des Moines Register, part of the USA TODAY Network.

With more rain also forecast for early next week, water levels could go higher than projected, according to AccuWeather. "Minor flooding may escalate to moderate flooding in some areas, while moderate flooding may increase to major flooding," the weather site reported Wednesday.

