Video shows man inappropriately touching women in two different stores in Peachtree City

Channel 2 Action News obtained new video Monday night of a man who is now charged with touching several women inappropriately in two different stores on the same day.

Channel 2′s Veronica Griffin spoke with Peachtree City Police.

“They’re looking for easy opportunistic victims,” said Lt. Chris Hyatt with the Peachtree City Police Dept.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police gave Griffin a video from one of the stores, and investigators said the suspects, identified as 28-year-old Isaiah Jamal Phillips, actions in the video indicate that this is not his first time.

The video shows Phillips walking around Walmart on Thursday, looking for women to violate.

Hyatt said the victims were spotted specifically.

“These individuals were spotted out and stalked specifically,” said Hyatt.

Police said three women reported that Phillips inappropriately touched them while shopping at the Walmart on Highway 54.

Within minutes of the report, a woman at Kroger on Crosstown Drive reported being violated by Phillips.

“You watch on these encounters where it goes from a mild bumping into to where he uses his hand to rub the backside of a female individual.. or using his own body to kind of rub up against them,” said Hyatt.

TRENDING STORIES:

Phillips was arrested in less than 24 hours and booked into the Fayette County Jail.

He’s charged with seven counts of sexual battery.

Investigators said there are likely more victims.

“One of the things we preach is remaining vigilant. Always be aware of your surroundings. No matter if you’re on a walk by yourself or even ifs just shopping,” said Hyatt.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: