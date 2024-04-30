Video shows lightning shooting from toxic ash cloud during powerful volcanic eruption in Indonesia

JAKARTA, Indonesia - A volcano in Indonesia roared to life again Tuesday during a powerful eruption that forced thousands of people to evacuate the area as hot lava shot into the air while lightning flashed from the toxic cloud of smoke and ash.

In addition to the threats from the eruption of Indonesia’s Ruang volcano, Reuters reported that officials had warned residents of nearby Tagulandang island that a tsunami could be triggered by volcanic materials falling into the ocean.

Officials said on X, formerly Twitter, that the alert level for the Ruang volcano had also been raised to Level 4, or "Watch," early on Tuesday when the eruption began.

Reuters also said that hundreds of residents living on the island where the volcano is located were evacuated to Mando, the capital of North Sulawesi province, while residents of Tagulandang island were being evacuated to Siau island to the north.

The volcano has erupted several times over the past few weeks, sending plumes of smoke and ash high into the stratosphere.

So far, there have been no reports of injuries or deaths associated with any of the eruptions thus far.





