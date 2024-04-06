Video shows what led up to deadly police shooting at Albuquerque apartment complex

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An attempt to arrest a man on an outstanding warrant turned into a foot chase through an Albuquerque apartment complex and ended with a suspect dead. New police video is showing more of what happened last month that led to police shooting and killing that suspect.

New Mexico State Police said they showed up at an apartment complex near Tramway and Academy to arrest Francisco Hernandez for a run-in with Sandia Police a couple of days earlier. State Police said Hernandez tried to drive off, hit a tree, and ran.

“Get cover, get cover, get cover,” said an officer to another in lapel video. Police said they saw Hernandez brandish a gun and at least two officers opened fire.

“He’s got a gun,” an officer yelled. Police tried to render aid but Hernandez died on scene. The two officers involved in the shooting were placed on leave pending investigation.

