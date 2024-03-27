Video shows how illegal camping can lead to an arrest in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After a back-and-forth legal battle over how the city can break up illegal homeless encampments on city property, new body camera video is showing what officers go through when they arrive at the scene of an encampment.

On January 22, an Albuquerque Police Department officer came back to a spot near 2nd and I-40 after giving citations to two people camping on the sidewalk just a few days before.

“Put your hands together. I already gave you citations for the same thing…I already told you yesterday,” said the responding officer.

The officer reminded the two people getting arrested there are resources they could use.

“I already told you about the shelters and yet you said you don’t want to use the shelters. That’s your choice,” said the officer. The back-and-forth continued while the two were cuffed in the back seat.

“When I came back again today, you guys are still here, so what else do you want me to do? Not follow my work? Ok then,” said the officer.

City crews cleaned up the area while the city’s Solid Waste Department brought two big bins for the duo’s belongings. “Then you’re going to tell us what is what of yall’s and we’re going to put it in the bins. Then you got three months to pick it up,” said the officer.

He went through each item with the two to see what they wanted to keep and what could be thrown out. Shortly after, a nearby business owner explained to the police the problems the camps bring.

“With their fires…all the smells are going into the shop, that smell of smoke,” said the business owner.

The city’s Solid Waste Department said people can store belongings at the city’s facility for 90 days. The department said only about 11% of people who choose to have Solid Waste store their belongings come back to pick up the items. Anything that hasn’t been picked up after 90 days is considered unwanted and disposed of properly.

