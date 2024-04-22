Video shows good Samaritans rescuing driver from burning car in St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Video shows a heroic group effort to save the life of a driver stuck in a burning vehicle in St. Paul last week.

Last Thursday, Kadir Tolla was on his way into St. Paul when he came upon a fiery crash scene with his dashcam rolling.



"The scariest moment of my life. I saw a car on fire, and I was like 'Oh, there's probably someone in there,'" he said.



According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the driver in a Honda was traveling eastbound on Interstate 94 when they drifted to the right of the road, struck a light pole and then a guardrail.



Tolla's video shows him and several other good Samaritans attempting to pry the vehicle's doors open with little success as the flames continued to grow.

/ Credit: Kadir Tolla

The driver was eventually rescued when a Minnesota Department of Transportation worker managed to break the driver's side window.

"That could have been me one day, you know," Tolla said. "What would happen if I was in that situation and my life was in the hands of strangers that I don't even know. This is something I'll never forget."



No injuries were reported, but the driver was taken to Regions Hospital.

