Video shows funnel cloud in Plymouth during tornado warning

PLYMOUTH, Ohio (WJW) — A Fox 8 viewer captured video of a funnel cloud Thursday night as severe storms, including tornado warnings, swept through parts of NE Ohio.

Mason Martin took the video above from a vehicle near state Route 598 and Henry Road in Plymouth during the storm.

Meteorologist Dontae Jones said a tornado did touch down in the area; the National Weather Service will make official confirmation after surveying the area.

Several tornado warnings were issued for counties including Medina, Wayne, Ashland, Richland and Huron counties. A tornado watch was in effect through the night for several counties in Northeast Ohio.

Storm damage reports were coming in from areas in Plymouth including in the state Route 98, Fenner Road and Opdyke Road areas.

