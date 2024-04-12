New video shows former Super Bowl champion being arrested on gun, stolen car charges

Channel 2 Action News has obtained new video that shows the moment a former Super Bowl champion was arrested on gun and stolen vehicle charges.

Ricardo Lockette, 37, was arrested in metro Atlanta on Wednesday.

Channel 2′s Michael Seiden previously obtained court documents that reveal that Georgia State Patrol was conducting surveillance outside a Chipotle near Camp Creek Marketplace when troopers noticed Lockette drive off in a 2021 Ram 1500 TRX with a suspicious tag.

He has now learned that the truck was reported stolen from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport last year.

Doug Commette, of Social Circle, told Seiden that he and his wife had just returned from a 10-day business trip in 2023 when they realized their Dodge Ram truck was missing from a parking deck the airport.

“We go out and I start clicking the clicker and I can’t find my car,” Commette told Seiden via Zoom Friday. “I knew exactly where I parked it.”

Commette said he was also concerned because he had left his Glock inside his truck.

“It’s a crazy world out there,” he added.

Commette said his insurance company reimbursed him and he bought another truck.

“I had figured that made it into a container and it was in some other country by now,” he said.

By Friday afternoon, Lockette had posted bond and been released from jail.

