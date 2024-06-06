Video shows ex-Richland officer using ‘derogatory slurs' to a Latino man. Watch interaction

Video footage obtained by the Clarion Ledger shows the language used by the Richland police officer who was relieved of his duties for allegedly making "derogatory slurs" to a resident of Richland.

The interaction occurred between victim, Luis Rodriguez, and former Richland officer, Jeremy Rast. Rast addressed the situation in a separate video of his own, after the incident made news headlines.

According to the Richland Police Department Chief Adrian Ready, Rast responded to a domestic call Sunday involving a firearm. Rodriguez was the victim of the disturbance call.

In the Sunday video, both Rodriguez and Rast spoke about crossing paths before with at least one interacting ending with Rodriguez in jail. In the video, Rast can be heard stating what Chief Ready called "derogatory slurs."

“I swear to God, dude. Y'all get out of Richland or I'm [going to] find every reason to arrest you every single time I see you. [I'm going to] look for you every shift to try to arrest you," Rast said.

Later on, Rast states, "Like why don't you go back to Mexico or something like, whatever. I don't care just get the [expletive] out of Richland.”

Late Wednesday afternoon, Rast took to social media to post a video of him addressing the incident starting off the video with an apology to the officers at Richland PD and to the citizens of Richland.

In Rast's video, he never apologized in the video to the victim directly.

Police chief on: Richland police officer relieved of duty after video allegedly shows ‘derogatory slurs’

“First, to all my officers that I served with at Richland (and) to Chief Ready. I apologize for putting y’all in this position and having to deal with the situation that's at hand. Citizens, to everybody else, I made a mistake. And unfortunately, as hard as we try, there is a human side to every one of us wear that badge, and I made a mistake,” Rast said.

Rast said in the video, that there were “details lacking” in the articles he has seen so his video was an opportunity to provide “context” to the situation. Rast did not go into every detail but provided a glimpse into what occurred at the scene from his perspective.

“The situation that was at hand was, I had to deal with a Hispanic male who is here illegally. He does not have a driver's license, does not have insurance, and admitted to me that he is here illegally. This was the third incident dealing with this male in a two-week period. During an engagement with him, I did lose my cool. I did use profane language. And I told him to go the ‘F’ back to Mexico. I also told him that from now on, I would be looking for him and I would be looking for the others at the residence. And if I saw them driving, that I would be arresting them every time I saw them because I know none of them have driver's license or insurance,” Rast said.

Rast continued on talking, what some may consider as accountability for his actions.

More on another ex-Richland officer: Last Goon Squad member, ex-police officer gets shortest sentence in abuse of two Black men

“I'm not justifying anything I said because I did act inappropriately. I did act unprofessionally, and I did not refrain from using the language that I should not have,” Rast said.

Rast said in his video that he hopes that officers as well as the public can “learn a lesson” from this incident because he says he did.

“We are human. It doesn't matter if you do 50 good things. It's only going to be the one thing that's looked at and remembered. And I'm not justifying my actions, but I simply, I made a mistake. I had a lapse in judgment. I lost my cool, and I apologize,” Rast said.

Rast never stated in the video why he did not have his body camera on.

The Clarion Ledger reached out to Rast for an interview, but no response has been given.

Richland Police Chief Police Adrian Ready announced Rast's departure from the department in a Wednesday afternoon statement to the public.

"As police chief, it is with great disappointment that we announce the immediate removal of the officer who made derogatory slurs. This type of language is not only unacceptable, but it also undermines the trust and respect that we work hard to build within our community. We want to make it clear that this behavior will not be tolerated within our department, and we are committed to upholding the highest standards of professionalism and integrity," Ready wrote.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Video of former Richland officer using derogatory slurs at victim