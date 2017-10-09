Dolphins assistant appears to snort substance on video

FILE - In this Aug. 16, 2016, file photo, Miami Dolphins offensive line coach Chris Foerster watches as players do drills during practice at NFL football training camp in Davie, Fla. The NFL and the Miami Dolphins say they're aware of a social media video allegedly showing offensive line coach Chris Foerster snorting a white powdery substance. NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, the league will review the 56-second video, which was posted on Facebook and Twitter. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — The NFL and the Miami Dolphins say they're aware of a social media video appearing to show offensive line coach Chris Foerster snorting three lines of a white powdery substance at a desk.

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said Monday the league will review the 56-second video, which was posted on Facebook and Twitter. It's unclear when or where the video was made, or how it became public.

Foerster, 55, has been an NFL assistant since 1992 and joined head coach Adam Gase's staff in Miami last year.

"We were just made aware of the video and will have no comment at this time," a team statement said. Foerster was unavailable for comment, the Dolphins said.

The video appears to show Foerster and the powdery substance on the desk. The man is holding a rolled-up $20 bill in his right hand, and appears to adjust the camera with his left hand.

"Hey babe, miss you, thinking about you," he says. "How about me going to a meeting and doing this before I go?"

He then snorts the substance into his nose though the $20 bill and notes "those big grains falling" as residue lands on the desk.

"What do you think, I'm crazy?" Foerster asks after snorting the second line. "Ah, no, babe.

"It's going to be a while before we can do this again ... " he says, "But I think about you when I do it. I think about how much I miss you, how high we got together, how much fun it was. So much fun."

Before snorting the final line he says, "Last little bit before I go to my meeting."

The video surfaced hours after the Dolphins (2-2) beat Tennessee 16-10 on Sunday. Foerster's line has played poorly this season, and the Dolphins rank last in the league in points and yards per game.

