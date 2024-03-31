Video shows deputies rescue injured dog hit by train

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Deputies in Oklahoma came to the rescue of a dog that was hit by a train and left stuck on the railroad tracks.

According to the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office, several deputies found the injured dog on Wednesday near East 750 Road and South 288 Road. They believe the dog had been there for three days before being found.

Woman shoplifts more than $1K from Florida Walmart as a ‘game’: deputies

The animal found stuck between the tracks, was unable to free itself and required several officials to get it off the tracks and safely to the roadway.

The sheriff’s office said a family member claimed the dog and took it to a nearby veterinarian for treatment, and are hoping for a full recovery.

Credit: Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office via Storyful

Credit: Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office via Storyful

Credit: Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office via Storyful

At this time, the dog’s condition is unknown.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.