Video shows crossing guard step into traffic before he was struck, killed by car

Video shows a crossing guard step into traffic before he was struck and killed by car last week, officials said.

The driver responsible for hitting and killing crossing guard Stanley Brucker outside Fort Mill Elementary School on March 21 will not face criminal charges.

A York County solicitor sent a statement Thursday to explain why they believe that the driver was not at fault for the crash.

“Seconds prior to the collision, Mr. Brucker stepped into the lane of travel closest to the school, and into the path of the approaching vehicle that struck him,” according to officials.

Brucker did not display his stop sign toward the approaching driver, and he did not look in the direction of the car before he stepped into the roadway, the statement indicated.

“He always had a smile on his face,” said driver Dottie Cunningham. “He would go and smile and wave and he had the sign.”

She added, “I really said a prayer for both him and the driver because it’s a very difficult intersection, it’s very difficult.”

A spokesman for Fort Mill Schools said several crossing guards didn’t show up to work Thursday. However, he didn’t know the reason for the absences.

Channel 9 called and emailed Cross Safe, the company that provides crossing guards to the district.

No one responded.

There was no one near Fort Mill elementary and middle schools on Thursday to direct traffic.

Unmarked patrol cars were making several traffic stops in the area, though.

Cunningham said she hopes the community, the district, and police can come up with a plan to keep crossing guards and drivers safe.

“I think they need to get together and decide something that will protect (everyone),” Cunningham said.

Fort Mill Schools said it asked Fort Mill police to help direct traffic at schools that need it on Thursday morning, but they were told the department could not help with that.

Channel 9 reached out to Fort Mill police for comment and has not heard back.

There is no word on if crossing guards will be there on Friday.

