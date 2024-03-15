Video shows Coconino County deputy hitting handcuffed suspect twice in the face

A Coconino County Sheriff's Office deputy was under investigation for hitting a handcuffed person in the face twice during an arrest on Wednesday.

The deputies were dispatched to Doney Park after a trespassing report. Upon investigation, the deputies arrested three people on suspicion of trespassing and other misdemeanors, according to a Sheriff's Office news release issued Thursday.

After being put in handcuffs, the suspect was being escorted to a patrol vehicle when the suspect briefly pulled away from the deputy. The deputy responded by hitting the person twice with their fist, body camera footage showed.

A sergeant at the scene intervened and the suspect was taken to the Sheriff's Office detention facility without any other incidents, officials said. Because of the deputy's use of force, the Sheriff's Office requested that the Flagstaff Police Department conduct a criminal investigation, officials said.

The Sheriff's Office announced that it also would be conducting an internal investigation. The agency did not name the deputy involved in the incident.

The deputy was put on administrative leave for the duration of the investigation, officials said. The suspect sustained minor injuries from the incident, officials said.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Coconino County sheriff's deputy under investigation for use of force