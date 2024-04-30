Video shows anti-Israel protesters block Jewish student from getting to class; UCLA responds

A student at the University of California, Los Angeles, who was wearing a necklace with the Star of David was seen on video trying to get through a wall of what looked to be masked anti-Israel protesters, before being blocked while a security guard stood by and watched.

In an Instagram video, the poster, Eli Tsives, was seen walking up to a group of masked individuals, one of whom was wearing a "Free Palestine" sweatshirt.

"You guys have closed the entrance. We are UCLA students. I have my ID right here. I’m being blocked off, not by the security guard, but by you three," Tsives said as he walked up to a fenced area with a security guard present. "They’re making a barrier wall. I’m going this way."

Tsives tried to work his way around the three women, but they moved to block him from entering.

TRUMP SAYS 4 WORDS ABOUT ANTI-ISRAEL PROTESTS ON COLLEGE CAMPUSES AS ARRESTS SKYROCKET

UCLA student Eli Tsives was seen on video getting blocked from going to class by what looked like a group of anti-Israel protesters.

"This is what they do. Everybody, look at this. Look at this," the first-year student said. "I’m a UCLA student. I deserve to go here. We pay tuition. This is our school, and they’re not letting me walk in."

READ ON THE FOX NEWS APP

The entire time, Tsives is holding a conversation with the camera and a group of protesters.

He told the three women he wanted to walk over to a building entrance to get to class.

ANTISEMITIC RIOT AT COLUMBIA REACHES BOILING POINT AS AGITATORS TAKE OVER ACADEMIC BUILDING, BARRICADE DOORS

UCLA student Eli Tsives was seen on video getting blocked from going to class by what looked like a group of anti-Israel protesters.

Tsives also asked permission to be able to walk through the area with his friends.

One of the masked women told Tsives, "We’re not engaging," before he asked them to move.

The women refused, and he and his friends began wedge their way through. Tsives even puts his hands up in the air to prevent touching or harming any of the protesters, but they still continued to prevent him from breaking their human wall.

CALIFORNIA UNIVERSITY REVEALS 'TRUE COST' OF ANTI-ISRAEL MOB THAT TOOK OVER ACADEMIC BUILDINGS

University of California, Los Angeles, officials say they've taken several actions in response to the altercations between students and anti-Israel agitators.

After posting the video to Instagram, Tsives responded, ""They didn’t let me get to class using the main entrance! Instead, they forced me to walk around. Shame on these people."

Tsives did not respond to inquiries from Fox News Digital for comment.

Still, his Instagram page contains many videos of the UCLA student encountering protesters, and sometimes even debating them.

POLICE AT CAL POLY CARRY OUT MAJOR OPERATION TO SECURE ACADEMIC BUILDINGS, ARREST 35 FROM ANTI-ISRAEL PROTEST

In one video, Tsives is seen holding an Israeli flag and walking up to a group of anti-Israel protesters locking arms and wearing masks.

He also questions them on why they are wearing masks, then tells them to stand for what they believe in.

"We’re not in masks," Tsives said. "We want you to see who we are."

UCLA Vice Chancellor of Strategic Communications Mary Osako issued a statement Tuesday, regarding several physical altercations on the campus on Monday.

She said the university took several actions in response to the altercations, including the addition of more campus law enforcement, safety personnel and student affairs monitors.

Osako also addressed a report about a student being blocked by demonstrators on Monday, while attempting to get to class.

"This kind of disruption to our teaching and learning mission is abhorrent, plain and simple," she said. "As such, we’ve taken several, immediate actions: Our student conduct process has been initiated and could lead to severe disciplinary action including expulsion or suspension. The barriers that demonstrators used to block this student’s access to class have been removed, and we have staff located around Royce Quad to help ensure that they will not go up again. We have also engaged law enforcement to investigate.

"While the demonstration remains largely peaceful, our campus must remain a place where we treat one another with respect and recognize our shared humanity — not a place where we devolve into violence and bullying," Osako added.





Original article source: Video shows anti-Israel protesters block Jewish student from getting to class; UCLA responds