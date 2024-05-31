Video shows anti-Islam activist among those stabbed in Germany attack

Videos shared on social media showed a man attacking several people with a knife in the southwest German city of Mannheim on Friday. A police spokesperson confirmed the incident and said there was no danger to the public after the suspect was apprehended.

The police did not immediately provide any information about the severity of the injuries or the identities of those involved, but one of those stabbed was widely reported to be a prominent far-right activist and critic of Islam, Michael Stürzenberger.

Police are seen following a knife attack at Mannheim's central market square, in southwest Germany, May 31, 2024. / Credit: Rene Priebe/picture alliance/Getty

Videos of the incident showed a man appearing to be Stürzenberger coming under attack by the knife-wielding man in the central Market square in Mannheim at about 11:45 a.m. local time. Stürzenberger had been participating in a rally organized by the Citizens' Movement Pax Europa, which describes itself as "anti-Islamization."

"One person is said to have attacked several people with a knife and injured them," the Mannheim police said in a statement. "The extent and severity of the injuries are not yet known. A firearm was then used against the attacker. The attacker was also injured as a result."

Rescue and emergency services, including a medivac helicopter, were deployed to the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

